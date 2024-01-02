Cyber Cell arrests 4 scamsters for posing as DSIIDC staff

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police uncovered a significant scam, leading to the arrest of four individuals impersonating Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) staff.



The police received the information about the scam through a complaint

registered at the Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The arrested accused were identified as Vikram Saxena (38), Paramount Symphony, Ghaziabad, Ved Prakash Tomar (48), of Khichadipur, Delhi, Saqlain Nakvi alias Asraf (59), resident of East Vinod Nagar, Delhi, and Shah Hasan Nakvi (32) of Shalimar Garden Extension No. 1,

Shahaibabad, Ghaziabad.

According to the Police, the investigation, initiated after they received a complaint on the Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, revealed a recurring

modus operandi where the accused posed as DSIIDC officials, convincing factory owners to deposit ground rent

without interest.

The team of the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police conducted a meticulous operation, tracing calling numbers and bank accounts, leading to a raid in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad.

The mastermind, Vikram Saxena, previously arrested in 2020, orchestrated the scam, exploiting his knowledge of DSIIDC operations.

Other accomplices, Ravi Chaudhary, Ved Prakash Tomar, Mohamed Saklen Nakvi, and Shah Hasan Nakvi, actively participated in the

fraudulent activities.

The recovered items included mobile phones, debit cards, and cheque books.

The police advised the public to be vigilant against fraudsters offering enticing benefits and urged prompt reporting of online financial fraud.