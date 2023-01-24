CWSN students from govt school to visit South Korea for 25th World Scout Jamboree

New Delhi: A cohort of 11 members including 8 CWSN students from Delhi government schools along with 2 trainers and 1 contingent leader will be participating in the 25th World Scout Jamboree Saemangeum, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea.The 25th World Scout Jamboree which is being organized from August 1 to August 12, 2023, focuses on enabling participants to develop leadership and life skills through Scouting activities, challenging their perception of global issues and encouraging them to become active citizens. It incorporates Scouting’s values, methods and current emphasis concerning global citizenship education and sustainable development education.

Appreciating the efforts of the CWSN students and their trainers, Manish Sisodia said, “Participation in this event will help students in building confidence and self-esteem. It will play an important role in inclusive education, aid the career growth of students and provide students an opportunity to interact with students from other countries and learn from their cultures. At one time it was unimaginable that children studying in government schools would represent Delhi and the country in any international competition, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made it possible by making education

his priority.”