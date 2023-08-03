Customer robbed, assaulted by cafe employees in Preet Vihar

New Delhi: In a shocking incident at a cafe in Preet Vihar, east Delhi, a customer was subjected to a vicious assault, robbery, and sexual assault by three cafe staff members. The incident occurred on July 28.



According to the victim’s account, he and his girlfriend were enjoying their time at a cafe on Vikas Marg when they were presented with a bill of Rs 2,600 for the wine they had ordered. Feeling aggrieved by the charges, the victim raised objections, triggering a heated argument with the cafe staff.

The situation rapidly spiraled out of control as the cafe staff resorted to physical violence and verbal abuse against the customer. Matters took a horrifying turn when the assailants forcibly took the victim into a car and drove towards Meerut, all while continuing to assault him. During this harrowing ordeal, the assailants not only robbed him of Rs 8,000, his car key, and mobile phone but also recorded an obscene video and extorted Rs 50,000 from him, threatening to release the video if he didn’t comply, an official said.

After subjecting the victim to this traumatic ordeal, the assailants left him unconscious near Vivekanand Mahila College in Vivek Vihar and fled the scene. Fortunately, the victim’s family got wind of the situation and promptly rushed him to Dr Hedgewar Hospital for immediate medical attention.

A PCR call was made at 2:13 AM on July 28, prompting the authorities to respond swiftly. A team from the Preet Vihar police station arrived at the hospital to investigate the matter, but the victim was in no condition to provide a statement at the time.

Subsequently, based on the victim’s statement on July 29, an FIR was registered against the culprits under various sections of the IPC, including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 377 (unnatural offenses), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention). As the investigation unfolds, additional charges of Section 307 (attempt to murder), 384 (extortion), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) have been added.

Police have arrested three of the accused involved in the heinous act, the official added.