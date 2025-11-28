Curtain falls on IITF ‘25 with record footfall

New delhi: The 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 concluded at Pragati Maidan with an extensive list of awardees across 14 major categories, recognising excellence in thematic presentation, innovation, public engagement and sectoral performance. The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) announced the results after detailed jury evaluations of pavilions, ministries, states, PSUs, foreign participants, food stalls and corporate exhibitors.

States & Focus State Awards

Rajasthan secured the Gold in the Partner State category, followed by Silver for Bihar, Bronze for Uttar Pradesh and a Commendation for Maharashtra. Jharkhand was honoured with the Gold as the Focus State.

In the States & Union Territories category, Odisha won Gold, Madhya Pradesh secured Silver, and Puducherry won Bronze. Delhi, Goa and Karnataka received commendations.

Meghalaya topped the Thematic Presentation (States) category by winning Gold, with Kerala taking Silver. Andhra Pradesh earned Bronze, while Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura received commendations.

In the prestigious Swachh Pavilion (States) section, Haryana clinched Gold, Punjab won Silver and Assam earned Bronze. Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu were acknowledged with commendations.

Ministries, Departments, PSUs and Boards

The Ministry of Defence won Gold among all ministries, while Mines secured Silver and Railways won Bronze. Ayush, Power and the Ministry of Rural Development (Saras Ajeevika Mela) received commendations. In the PSUs & PSBs category, Airports Authority of India won Gold, NeGD received Silver, and the Food Corporation of India earned Bronze. State Bank of India, LIC and the Ministry of Textiles were recognised with commendations.

The Commodity Boards awards saw Tea Board India win Gold, Spice Board India Silver and Coir Board Bronze. Turmeric Board, Coconut Development Board and National Jute Board earned commendations.

The Directorate General of Taxpayer Services won Gold in Public Communication, with the Health Ministry and CBDT taking Silver and Bronze. In Empowering India, Agriculture Ministry claimed Gold, MSME Silver, and NBCC Bronze. Thailand, Iran, and Dubai topped the Foreign Sector, with Korea, Turkey, and Tibetan Chamber of Commerce commended.

Bansal Food won Gold among Food Stalls; Daana Pani led Vending Points. RDM Care India secured Gold in Private Sector. Awards highlighted IITF’s showcase of India’s economic, cultural, and technological strengths.