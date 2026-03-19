Current excise policy extended for 1 yr; retail licences to be renewed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has extended the existing excise regime for a year in view of the pending work on a new liquor policy, officials said on Wednesday.

The excise department of the city government, in an order on Tuesday, extended the renewal and grant of new retail liquor licences for 2026-27 on the same terms and conditions of the existing policy.

“The Competent Authority has granted approval for renewal and grant of new

L-6, L-6FG, L-6FE, L-8, L-10, L-14, L-23, L-23F and L-30 licences for licensing year 2026-2027 on same terms and conditions as that of Excise year 2025-26 (continued from 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25),” the order read.

The branches concerned of the excise department will issue separate circulars for various retail licences related to the sale of Indian Manufactured Foreign Liquor (IMFL), foreign liquor, beer as well as country liquor, the officials said.

Excise licences for hotels, clubs and restaurants have been extended till March 2027 under the existing policy, which continues since 2023-24 after the scrapping of the 2022 reform. A new excise policy is in the works, with recommendations submitted and a draft awaited.