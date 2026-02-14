Cultural core drives this year’s Surajkund edition

FARIDABAD: The Surajkund International Crafts Fair has reaffirmed its position as one of India’s most significant cultural gatherings, drawing artisans, performers and visitors from across the country and abroad. Set against the Aravalli landscape, the fair presents a wide spectrum of crafts, including pottery, metalwork, handloom textiles, woodcraft and indigenous art forms. Artisans are not only showcasing finished works but also demonstrating traditional techniques, enabling visitors to engage directly with processes that sustain diverse craft traditions.



Cultural programming remains extensive, with folk music and dance performances representing several states and partner countries. Regional cuisines and curated thematic spaces further enrich the experience, reinforcing the fair’s emphasis on unity in diversity.

This year has seen more sustained engagement at craft clusters and performance venues, supported by improved crowd management and visitor flow. With amusement rides temporarily suspended following a recent incident, focus has shifted firmly to cultural activities. Scheduled to continue until February 15, the fair highlights the resilience and enduring relevance of India’s living heritage.