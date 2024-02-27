CUET-UG exam in hybrid mode from May 15-31: NTA

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be conducted in hybrid mode from May 15-31 in two or three shifts per day and the results will be announced on June 30, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.

The crucial exam for admission in undergraduate programmes will be conducted in 13 languages at centres in 380 cities including 26 cities abroad.

The application process began on Tuesday and will conclude on March 26.

“For the Academic Session 2024-25, CUET (UG) – 2024 will be conducted in the hybrid mode. The decision to conduct the exam as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) or in pen-and-paper mode will lie with the NTA which will decide considering multiple factors,” a senior NTA official said.

Officials said that for subjects having a high number of registrations, the exam will be conducted in the pen-and-paper mode using the optical mark recognition (OMR) format, and for others it will continue to be computer-based.

Introduced in 2022, the CUET (UG) provides a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations including state universities, deemed and private universities across the country.