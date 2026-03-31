CUET registration in 1st wk of April; DoE also releases calendar for Delhi schools

New Delhi: Online registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is scheduled to begin in the first week of April, according to the annual academic calendar issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) for the 2026-27 session.



The DoE said the calendar has been prepared in line with notified holidays and existing rules to ensure the smooth functioning of schools and the holistic development of students.

The calendar, released also for all government and government-aided schools in Delhi, outlines key dates for admissions, examinations, holidays and co-curricular activities for the upcoming academic year.

The calendar also includes timelines for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, CA and CLAT registrations in July, along with scholarship exams like National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship and Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha to be conducted later in August.

The Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Vidya Shakti Mission was approved by the Delhi government in December, 2025 as part of its efforts to strengthen access to higher education for government school students. Cleared by the Cabinet, the scheme was introduced to provide structured academic support for national-level entrance examinations such as CUET, JEE, NEET and CLAT, addressing the gap faced by students who cannot afford private coaching.

Under the scheme, students receive free coaching, study material, mock tests and mentoring to prepare for CUET. After appearing in CUET, which serves as a common entrance test for admission to central universities, eligible students can apply to undergraduate courses across participating institutions based on their scores, with the programme also guiding them through the admission and counselling process.

Apart from academics, schools have been advised to organise various activities including quizzes, exhibitions, sports events, and awareness programmes on health, environment and digital literacy. Observance of important national and international days has also been incorporated in the schedule.

The new session will commence on April 1. Admissions to Classes VI to IX under the non-plan category will be conducted in three online cycles between April and July, with the first cycle beginning on April 1 and closing on April 7, the calender said. It mentioned that admissions to Class XI will begin after the declaration of Class X results. For Classes X and XII under non-plan admissions, a common admission test is scheduled to be held on April 25, with results to be declared on April 28. The summer vacation will be observed from May 11 to June 30, while autumn break is scheduled from October 17 to October 19. Winter holidays will be held from January 1 to January 15, 2027, it said. According to the examination schedule, mid-term exams for Classes III to XII will be conducted between September 15 and October 13, while annual exams for Classes III to IX and XI are slated from February 15 to March 23, 2027. Results will be declared by the end of March, the calender read.