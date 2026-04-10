CSR fuels MCD’s clean sweep drive

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi strengthened its sanitation infrastructure with the induction of new vehicles and equipment under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative supported by Indraprastha Gas Limited.



MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar flagged off the fleet at a ceremony held in Saket, aimed at improving waste management services in the South Zone. The addition includes one CNG tipper, 25 electric rickshaws, 15 cycle rickshaws, and 65 wheelbarrows, expected to enhance on-ground sanitation efficiency while promoting eco-friendly practices.

Senior officials, including South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and IGL’s CSR Head Amit Dixit, were present, along with representatives from resident welfare associations, NGOs, and local communities.

Addressing the gathering, Khirwar acknowledged the contribution of IGL and partner organisations, noting that such collaborations play a crucial role in strengthening civic services. He urged citizens to actively participate in maintaining cleanliness and emphasised waste segregation at the household level.

Highlighting future goals, the Commissioner encouraged RWAs to transform residential areas into zero-waste colonies, assuring financial incentives and institutional support from the civic body.

The event witnessed participation from over 100 attendees, including students, who presented cultural performances centred on community engagement. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, reiterating the need for sustained public involvement in ensuring a cleaner urban environment.