CS tours Sangam Vihar as follow up of L-G’s visit, issues instructions

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Tuesday conducted a field visit of Sangam Vihar, days after Lt Governor V K Saxena flagged poor conditions in the area, and issued several directions to concerned departments.

In order to give effective compliance to the directives issued by Saxena during his visits to various locations at Sangam Vihar on March 4, Kumar conducted the inspection along with senior officials of DJB, revenue department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, irrigation and flood control, DSIIDC, PWD and department of social welfare, among others. The inspection was started from the Sangam Vihar police station.

The visit also concentrated on removal of debris, improving the civic amenities, construction of steel frames, slabs on drains, covering of the drain holes, preventing water logging and completing the infrastructure projects like roads, among others, according to officials.

Kumar issued specific instructions to different departments after officials pointed out the issues. He advised the DJB officials to survey existing 300 borewells, check quality of water and shift borewell pumps that are obstructing the right of way towards the end of the road.

He directed the DJB to complete the pending work of manholes in a week on Mangal Bazar Road and to lay house service connections upto the face of the property before giving NOC to road-owning agencies. DJB informed Kumar that 23 km of work out of 35 km for laying of sewer network has been completed and they have a target to complete it by June 30.