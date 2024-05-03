Cross-party collaboration boosts Jai Prakash Agarwal’s campaign in Chandni Chowk

NEW DELHI: In a show of unity, workers from both the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have joined forces to support Jai Prakash Agarwal’s bid for victory in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Agarwal, a seasoned politician with a history of developmental initiatives in the area, has garnered support from residents during his campaign.



Promising to prioritise urgent community issues upon election, Agarwal has struck a chord with Chandni Chowk’s electorate. During his recent campaigning efforts, he visited the home of Mukesh Goel, chairman of the MCD’s Standing Committee, seeking support. Goel, representing the AAP, pledged full backing from AAP councillors to ensure Agarwal’s success.

Joint meetings between Congress and AAP workers in areas like Shalimar Bagh and Model Town further solidified support for Agarwal. Both parties’ workers have committed to leaving no stone unturned in securing a decisive victory for Agarwal.

The groundswell of support for Agarwal has been accompanied by dissatisfaction among residents of Model Town towards the BJP candidate, who they accuse of a lack of performance over the past decade. Agarwal’s meetings have drawn notable figures from both parties, including MLA Akhileshpathi Tripathi, ex-MLA Kunwar Karan Singh, and District Congress Committee president Manoj Yadav, reflecting a broad coalition of support.

With cross-party collaboration and widespread community backing, Agarwal’s campaign is gaining momentum as the election approaches.