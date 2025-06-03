Crores missing from Police Spl Cell malkhana, cop held

New Delhi: A head constable was arrested on Monday after crores of rupees in gold and cash were reported missing from the malkhana (evidence storage room) of the Delhi Police Special Cell office in Lodhi Colony. The theft, which has raised serious questions about security within the anti-terror unit, was discovered during a routine audit when officers realized that several high-value items were unaccounted for. Police identified the suspect as Head Constable Khurshid, who had been responsible for overseeing the malkhana before his transfer to East Delhi last month. Despite being reassigned, Khurshid continued to access the Lodhi Colony premises under the pretext of official duties.

Investigators say that he exploited this ongoing access to plot and execute the robbery. According to sources, Khurshid entered the Special Cell office late at night, bypassed security checks, and removed large quantities of gold jewelry and an undisclosed sum of cash worth several crores. He then concealed the stolen items and left without arousing suspicion. CCTV footage reviewed by the Crime Branch allegedly shows him loitering near the malkhana hours before the disappearance of the valuables.

During interrogation, Khurshid confessed to orchestrating the theft “in a calculated manner,” admitting that he acted alone and had planned the operation over several weeks. Police recovered Rs 50 lakh in cash and gold worth nearly Rs 2 crore from the constable’s home and locker. A formal inquiry is underway, with tighter security measures being introduced.