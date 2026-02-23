Croatian PM’s visit marked by academic engagement at DU

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi hosted a special lecture titled “Bridging Continents: Croatia and India in a Connected World”, with H.E. Petar Ljubičić, Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia to India, attending as Guest of Honour.



The event formed part of the Croatian Prime Minister’s visit to India and underscored the growing academic and diplomatic engagement between the two nations. In his address, Ambassador Ljubičić emphasised the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties, academic exchanges, and cooperation in areas such as digital transformation, infrastructure connectivity and sustainable development.

The lecture followed an address by Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia, who spoke on deepening strategic and economic partnerships between Europe and India. Highlighting Croatia’s geographic position as a gateway to Central Europe, he referred to expanding maritime and transport corridors, including linkages with emerging connectivity initiatives.

Ambassador Ljubičić noted that India and Croatia, though geographically distant, share common democratic values and a commitment to innovation and inclusive growth. He said enhanced collaboration in trade, technology and education could further consolidate bilateral relations.

Faculty members, diplomats, and students attended the lecture, which concluded with an interactive session. Participants discussed prospects for student mobility programmes, joint research initiatives and cultural exchanges.

University officials termed the visit a milestone in Delhi University’s global outreach and reaffirmed their commitment to international academic partnerships, describing the event as part of broader efforts to position higher education institutions as platforms for dialogue and

global cooperation.