Critical AQI levels hit Gzb, Noida, Gr Noida

Noida: Ahead of Diwali festival, the air quality in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad has already reached critical levels, with officials from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board blaming the crisis on stubble burning in Pakistan.

A senior officer of Uttar Pradesh pollution control board explained that agricultural fires in Pakistan, despite being over 500 km away, are contributing to the persistent smog that envelops Delhi and its surrounding areas every winter. “This is the first time this year that Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have all recorded very poor air quality on the same day,” DK Gupta, a Regional Officer said.

He emphasised that the growing frequency of stubble burning in Pakistan is sending harmful smoke across the border, worsening the air pollution crisis in the region.

In Pakistan, the situation is equally severe, with Lahore’s AQI surging above 700, highlighting the widespread issue of stubble burning that affects air quality in both countries. The ongoing crisis emphasizes the pressing need for coordinated action to combat pollution and safeguard public health.

On Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in these cities dropped to ‘very poor’ levels, with Noida recording an AQI of 304, a significant increase from 169 the previous day. Ghaziabad reported an AQI of 324, while Greater Noida recorded 312.

The Indian Meteorological Department attributed the air quality crisis to still air trapping pollutants, worsening the situation. Concerns about air quality and rising respiratory illnesses persist in Delhi and nearby areas. Recently, the Supreme Court expressed frustration with the central government and Punjab and Haryana for failing to enforce anti-pollution laws, dismissing their attempts to tackle farm fires as “mere eyewash.”