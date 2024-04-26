Criminal wanted for murder and dacoity held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a criminal wanted for murder and armed dacoity cases registered at the Rani Bagh Police Station. The police were alerted about the criminal through an anonymous source at the Crime Branch.



The arrested accused was identified as Sudeep (26), a resident of Sector 18, Rohini, Delhi.

According to the Police, the accused was captured on April 11, by a dedicated team from the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, following a tip-off and extensive fieldwork led by Inspector Satish Kumar.

Previously declared a Proclaimed Offender in two major cases, Sudeep first came into the limelight when he was involved in a fatal stabbing in January 2018, at Rajouri Garden, leading to the victim’s death during treatment.

He was granted interim bail in May 2021, which he violated by failing to appear before the court.

As a result, he was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the Tis Hazari Court in August 2023.

During his period on the run, Sudeep escalated his criminal activities by orchestrating an armed robbery in May 2022.

The dacoity occurred at an electric shop in Rani Bagh, where he and his accomplices violently snatched bags containing a total of Rs 38 lakh.

After meticulous investigations, six of his associates were arrested, but Sudeep eluded capture until recently.

He was further declared a Proclaimed Offender in this case by the Rohini Courts in April 2023.

Sudeep was living under a false identity in the Sant Nagar area of Burari to avoid police capture.

He was using advanced methods such as VPN services to keep his communications anonymous.