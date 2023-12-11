MillenniumPost
Criminal nabbed after encounter with police

BY Team MP10 Dec 2023 7:04 PM GMT

Noida: In a joint operation performed by Noida STF unit and Bulandshahr police, a criminal involved in nearly a dozen cases of heinous crimes has been nabbed by police following an encounter, said police on Sunday.

According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Dharmendra Singh, a native of Faridabad in Haryana. Police said that the accused was out on bail but continued to be involved in criminal activities.

In 2013, the accused killed a man over an altercation at a barber shop in Faridabad. He was jailed for six years before he secured bail from the high court in 2019. In 2023, he allegedly killed a man during a political rivalry in Salempur area of Bulandshahr. He was absconding after the incident and kept on changing hide-outs to evade arrest,” said Raj Kumar Mishra, Additional SP, Noida-STF.

The officer further said that on late Saturday night police received a tip off about the movement of the accused and laid a trap to arrest him.

“The accused was hiding at a location in Bulandshahr and we laid a trap. In order to flee, the accused opened fire on police and during

retaliatory firing he was shot in leg. He is being produced before court and sent to jail,” Mishra added

