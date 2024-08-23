Criminal involved in kidnapping & robbery arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a wanted criminal for kidnapping and robbery cases.



The accused was identified as Aman alias Zabda (30) resident of Nand Nagri, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident occurred on July 17, when Vikash, a resident of Nand Nagri, Delhi, was kidnapped by three assailants identified as Aman Zabda, Bilal, and Faheem Chikna.

The kidnappers, driving a Maruti Ertiga, assaulted Vikash and robbed him of his mobile phone and Rs 9,000 in cash. A case was subsequently registered on July 18.

Following the filing of the FIR, the Crime Branch constituted a specialized team under the leadership of Inspector Pradeep Kumar and the supervision of ACP Raj Kumar.

Acting on a tip-off from Head Constable Deepak Kumar, the team trapped and arrested Aman Zabda near GTB Hospital in Delhi. Aman confessed to kidnapping and robbery, admitting to evading arrest since the incident. His associate, Faheem Chikna, was previously arrested. Aman, a habitual offender with a history of nine cases involving snatching, robbery, and Arms Act violations, has been active in the Trans Yamuna area since his juvenile years. His associates, Faheem Chikna and Bilal, also have criminal backgrounds. The operation underscores the Crime Branch’s commitment to maintaining law and order.