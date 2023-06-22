Criminal held after encounter

A suspected criminal involved in more than a dozen cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad was arrested after an exchange of gunfire with police near here in which he suffered gunshot injuries, officials said.

The gunfight took place between officials of Bisrakh police station and the motorcycle-borne accused and his accomplice, who somehow managed to escape, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajiv Dixit said.

“Police had set up a checking campaign near sector 2 and 3 during which two suspicious looking people on a motorcycle were asked to stop for

inquiry. However, they sped away and opened fire on the police party, prompting a retaliation,” Dixit said.

“One of the accused suffered gunshot injuries on his leg and was apprehended. He was identified as Sachin, who hails from Chitehra village in Dadri area of Greater Noida,” the officer said.