Criminal from Chennu Pahalwan gang nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an associate of Irfan, alias Chennu Pahalwan gang, for multiple cases of robbery, extortion, attempted murder and others.

The accused has been identified as Shadab (28), a resident of Narela, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused, an associate of the notorious Irfan alias Chennu Pahalwan Gang, had been on the run for four years and was declared a proclaimed offender in multiple cases across Delhi and Haryana.

Shadab has a long history of criminal activities. He has been involved in at least 17 cases, including murder, robbery, extortion, attempt to murder, burglary, and theft.

Courts had previously declared him a proclaimed offender in four cases related to robbery, extortion, burglary, and an attempted culpable homicide.

A dedicated team led by Inspector Manoj Dahiya, comprising SI Narender, HC Ajit, and HC Jai Kishan, worked under the supervision of ACP Arun Kumar Chauhan to track the fugitive.

Acting on a tip-off and employing technical surveillance, officers traced Shadab’s movements and determined that he frequently changed locations to evade capture.

After 30 hours of continuous surveillance and raids, the team successfully apprehended him near Pahar Wali Masjid in Sainik Nagar, Mumbra. He was taken into custody under relevant legal provisions.

Shadab’s criminal career began at the age of 18 when he was involved in a burglary in Kundli, Sonipat, Haryana, where he stole 200 mobile phones from a shop.

Over time, he became associated with organized crime and, during a jail term, aligned himself with Shahbez alias Arbaz, a close associate of Irfan alias Chennu Pahalwan.

Together, they were involved in multiple extortion cases, including one in Delhi’s Harsh Vihar. Since 2021, Shadab has stopped attending court proceedings and fled Delhi to escape legal action.

Shadab, declared an absconder in multiple cases, including robbery, extortion, and attempted culpable homicide, was arrested and produced in court. His capture is a key step in tackling organised crime, reinforcing Delhi Police’s commitment to public safety and ongoing criminal network investigations.