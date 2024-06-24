Crime Branch solves case, apprehends three in murder linked to EMI payment dispute

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested three individuals for the murder of a 28-year-old cab driver following an altercation over EMI payments for a mobile phone.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Shastri Park Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Jauhar Abbas (28) a resident of Shastri Park, Delhi, and the accused were identified as Akash alias Moossi (24), Yogesh alias Bunty (33), and Rohit (24), all residents of Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Police, the murder took place on May 30, when an individual was attacked with a blade near Wahid Masjid in Shastri Park.

The victim, later identified as cab driver Jauhar Abbas, succumbed to multiple incised wounds and was declared dead upon arrival at GTB Hospital. The next day, an FIR was filed under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Shastri Park Police Station.

A special team of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch led by Inspector Ashish Dahima and supervised by ACP Raj Kumar was tasked with solving this high-profile case.

The team worked tirelessly to gather leads. Despite the lack of initial clues, the team spent several days and nights conducting extensive fieldwork in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Through persistent efforts, ASI Upendra received crucial information, which was further developed by Inspector Dahima, Sub-Inspector Chauhan, and Head Constable Prince.

This led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the three suspects from H Block, Gokulpuri Pulia on June 11, while they were riding a Splendor motorcycle.

During interrogation, the accused Akash revealed a backstory involving a financial dispute with Waqar, a call center owner in Ghaziabad.Waqar had financed a mobile phone for himself by using Akash’s wife, Riya’s identification documents, with a promise to pay the EMIs, which he later break a promise.

After Riya left her job, Waqar ceased payments and threatened the couple. When Akash confronted Waqar, he was lured to Shastri Park, where the murder incident unfolded.

On the night of the murder, Akash, along with his accomplices Rohit and Yogesh, planned to abduct Waqar’s friend Aman to leverage repayment from Waqar.

However, Aman escaped, leading the trio back to Shastri Park, where they encountered Jauhar Abbas.

A confrontation ensued when three passersby confronted the armed suspects, resulting in Abbas’s fatal stabbing by Akash.