Crime Branch nabs two for Noida loot and hostage case
NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested two individuals for their involvement in a daring loot and wrongful confinement incident in Noida.
The accused were identified as Rajesh Rai (41), a resident of Bihar and Parveen alias Sonu (30), a resident of Shahbad Dairy, Delhi.
Police arrested two Bihar-based gang members for looting Rs 60 lakh in cash, jewellery, and property documents after holding a Noida woman hostage on February 22.
The gang had placed an associate as a cook to gain access.
The suspects fled in the victim’s car, later abandoned to evade GPS tracking.
A breakthrough came when Parveen was arrested at Qutub Minar Metro Station, leading to Rajesh’s capture.
The duo revealed eight members were involved, with loot divided among them.
Rajesh, a history-sheeter with violent heists in
Mumbai and Delhi, and Parveen, a repeat offender, remain in custody as police continue efforts to recover stolen assets and apprehend
other suspects.