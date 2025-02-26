Crime Branch nabs two for Noida loot and hostage case

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested two individuals for their involvement in a daring loot and wrongful confinement incident in Noida.

The accused were identified as Rajesh Rai (41), a resident of Bihar and Parveen alias Sonu (30), a resident of Shahbad Dairy, Delhi.

Police arrested two Bihar-based gang members for looting Rs 60 lakh in cash, jewellery, and property documents after holding a Noida woman hostage on February 22.

The gang had placed an associate as a cook to gain access.

The suspects fled in the victim’s car, later abandoned to evade GPS tracking.

A breakthrough came when Parveen was arrested at Qutub Minar Metro Station, leading to Rajesh’s capture.

The duo revealed eight members were involved, with loot divided among them.

Rajesh, a history-sheeter with violent heists in

Mumbai and Delhi, and Parveen, a repeat offender, remain in custody as police continue efforts to recover stolen assets and apprehend

other suspects.