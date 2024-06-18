Crime Branch nabs proclaimed offender wanted in three cases

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a criminal who had been evading the law since his dramatic escape from police custody in September 2021.



An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch about the criminal.

The accused was identified as Radhey Shyam (42) resident of Tri Nagar, Delhi.

According to the Police, the accused was wanted in three major cases and had previously been involved in five criminal activities, including rape, cheating-forgery, and escaping from police custody.

The accused Radhey Shyam’s escape had led to the registration of an FIR under Section 224 IPC at Hauz Khas police station.

Following his escape, he was declared a proclaimed offender by the Hon’ble Court in three separate cases registered at the Hauz Khas, Greater Kailash, and Kamla Market Police Station.

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch team, under the supervision of Inspector Surender Singh and ACP Sushil Kumar, worked tirelessly to track down the elusive criminal.

The team activated secret informers and employed technical surveillance to gather crucial information about Radhey Shyam’s whereabouts.

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police team tracked Radhey Shyam to Gate No. 03 of St. Stephen Hospital, Tis Hazari, Delhi. A meticulously planned operation was executed, leading to his successful apprehension.

Upon questioning, Radhey Shyam confirmed his identity and admitted to being declared a proclaimed offender by the court in the three cases mentioned earlier.

He also confessed to his escape from police custody at AIIMS Hospital in 2021.

Further investigation revealed Radhey Shyam’s extensive criminal history.

At 42 years old, with education up to class 10th, he had a record of involvement in five cases, including severe charges like rape, cheating-forgery, and multiple escapes from custody.

He and his associates committed these crimes to earn easy money to fulfill their illegal needs. Legal proceedings have been initiated against Radhey Shyam under Section 41.1(C) Cr.P.C.