Crime Branch nabs murder accused

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 23-year-old man for brutally stabbing 28-year-old individual following an altercation over an old dispute.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Sunny (28), however the accused was identified as Deepak alias Deepu (23), both residents of Shahbad Dairy, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident occurred on the night of June 30, at approximately 10:15 PM.

The deceased Sunny was brought to the hospital by his relatives but was declared dead upon arrival.

His body showed multiple stab wounds, including severe injuries near his private parts.

The local police initially handled the investigation but later transferred the case to the specialized team of the Crime Branch for further scrutiny.

The Crime Branch team of the Delhi Police, based in Sector 18, Rohini, comprises experienced officers tasked with solving complex and heinous crimes in Delhi and NCR.

The team, led by Inspector Sandeep Tushir and supervised by ACP Narender Beniwal.

ASI Praveen Dahiya received critical information implicating Deepak, known as Deepu, in a crime. The team monitored his associates and used technical surveillance to track him.

They arrested Deepak near Japanese Park in Rohini after learning of his meeting there. During interrogation, Deepak admitted involvement in a fatal altercation with Sunny, where Ajay stabbed him after an argument.

Deepak, with a troubled background and prior criminal history, dropped out of school.