Crime Branch nabs 6 for daring daylight robbery of Rs 50 lakh

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested six accused involved in a daring daylight dacoity at Paschim Vihar. The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at Paschim Vihar West Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Mithun Saini alias Mannu (44) resident of Jailor Bagh, Azadpur, Delhi, Sonu (33) resident of Lal Bagh, Azadpur, Delhi, Anil (47) resident of Lal Bagh, Azadpur, Delhi, Gajanand Jajra (22) resident of Bikaner, Rajasthan, Ranu Prakash Sharma (33) resident of Bhina Sahar, Bikaner, Rajasthan, and Samay Singh Meena (37) resident of Karoli, Rajasthan.

The arrested culprits were involved in robbing Rs 50 lakh by assaulting a victim with chilli spray, Addl CP Crime Branch, Sanjay Bhatia said. The diligent team of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police meticulously analyzed over 400 CCTV footage and employed technical

surveillance to track down the perpetrators.