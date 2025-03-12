Crime Branch locates missing teen and businessman

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch successfully rescued a 16-year-old minor girl and a 26-year-old man in two separate cases.

The operations, conducted with extensive surveillance and intelligence gathering, led to the safe return of both individuals.

According to the police, in the first case, the AHTU team rescued a 16-year-old girl from Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, along with a 20-year-old suspect.

The minor had been reported missing since February 4, from Sultanpuri, Delhi. Given the sensitivity of the case, the Crime Branch took charge and initiated an extensive search operation.

Investigators discovered that the victim had been in contact with the suspect for 7-8 months while working together in a factory.

On the day of her disappearance, she had left home as per their plan.

The AHTU team, comprising Inspector Virender Kumar, HC Anuj, and W/HC Sukanya, tracked multiple locations in Loni and Indirapuram.

They examined call detail records (CDRs) of over 20 mobile numbers and reviewed CCTV footage to trace the suspect.

After an eight-hour search, the AHTU rescued a missing 16-year-old from Loni Industrial Area.

In a separate case, a 26-year-old man, missing since February 27, was found at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

He had left home due to business losses and depression, travelling across cities before returning. Both individuals are now safe, and legal proceedings are ongoing.