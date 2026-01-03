Crime Branch goes digital

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has adopted the Electronic Human Resource Management System (E-HRMS) platform for sanctioning and managing staff leave, aligning itself with the Government of India’s “Digital India” initiative to improve transparency, efficiency and accountability in administration.

The new system came into effect on January 1, and will be used for all categories of leave applications and approvals within the Crime Branch.

Senior police leadership, including Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Satish Golchha, IPS, and Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, IPS, have been credited with driving the shift towards digital personnel management. Officials said the adoption of the platform is aimed at streamlining routine administrative work while ensuring staff welfare remains a priority. The E-HRMS platform is expected to markedly reduce paperwork and delays traditionally associated with leave sanctions by enabling faster, paperless approvals through a single digital system.

Personnel will be able to submit, access and track their leave applications in real time, making the process more convenient and efficient. Police officials said the platform will also strengthen internal transparency and improve accountability in administrative decisions.

In addition to improving operational efficiency, the Delhi Police Crime Branch said the system is designed to support work-life balance by enabling better planning and easier access to leave records.

The automation of routine administrative tasks is also expected to reduce the manual workload on supervisory officers, allowing more focus on core policing functions.

The Crime Branch described the move as part of its broader effort to integrate technology into governance and internal management. Officials said the initiative reinforces the department’s commitment to modern, employee-friendly policing practices while supporting the national vision of digitally enabled governance.