Crime Branch ends run of Pardi duo wanted in 60+ cases

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two alleged members of the notorious Pardi gang, wanted in more than 60 cases across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

The two accused -- Arun Pardi (37) and Tega Pardi (40) -- carried a reward of Rs 10,000 each announced by Madhya Pradesh Police. Tega had also allegedly escaped from police custody in 2024, the official said.

The police said a team of crime branch launched the operation after a spurt in burglaries at night in Neb Sarai, Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar in recent days, in which the involvement of the Pardi gang was suspected.

“On November 14, an input was received that the two criminals would arrive near Shahabad railway station in Dwarka to meet an associate. The team laid a trap and apprehended the duo,” said the police officer.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they are part of an organised inter-state gang traditionally involved in house burglaries, robberies

and dacoities. The gang moves in groups of families, sets up temporary roadside shelters near railway stations, and conducts reconnaissance while selling small items such as toys and balloons in markets.

“At night, they allegedly break into houses armed with slingshots and stones, often attacking residents on the head if confronted.

After committing the offence, they quickly shift to another city to avoid arrest. Both, Arun and Tega have extensive criminal records, including cases of murder, attempt to murder,

armed robbery and burglaries registered in multiple districts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat,” said the officer.

After completion of legal formalities, the two were handed over to Madhya Pradesh Police for further investigation.