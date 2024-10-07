Crime Branch busts syndicate in YEIDA plot scam

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch has dismantled a syndicate involved in defrauding people by promising them plots under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the officials informed on Sunday.



The accused, Jagveer Singh and Satender, were arrested for cheating multiple victims to the tune of approximately Rs 7-8 crore by issuing fake plot allotment letters. The Crime Branch recovered a laptop, three mobile phones, SIM cards, and several forged allotment documents during the arrests.

DCP Crime Branch Amit Goel said that the fraudsters operated under the guise of providing industrial plots at below-market prices through fake allotments under YEIDA.

Jagveer Singh, who posed as a facilitator, convinced his victims that he could secure discounted plots. He opened a bank account in the name of “Yamuna Expressway Developers” using the credentials of a female acquaintance, through which he received the defrauded funds. The syndicate also dealt in cash, receiving Rs 75 lakh in physical currency.

The Crime Branch registered a case under FIR No. 184/24, following complaints from victims Sachin V Shah, Nilesh V Shah, and Ramandeep Raheja.

The complainants alleged that they had been duped into transferring Rs 3.7 crore into the fraudulent account opened by Jagveer Singh, who promised them

industrial plots.

Upon investigation, the allotment letters were verified by YEIDA and found to be forged, with the plots mentioned already belonging to other legitimate allottees, Goel mentioned.

Following a week-long investigation and surveillance of the accused’s movements, a specialised team from the Crime Branch raided Kosi Kalan in Mathura, UP, where Jagveer Singh and Satender were apprehended.

The team also recovered crucial evidence, including the laptop used to produce the forged documents, Goel confirmed.

During interrogation, Jagveer Singh revealed that he was burdened by debt and used his experience in property dealings to orchestrate the scam. He targeted people looking for discounted plots and used the fake allotment letters to gain their trust.

Jagveer’s accomplice, Satender, who ran a Customer Service Shop, helped fabricate the forged documents, the official added.