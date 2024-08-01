Crime Branch busts major drug trafficking syndicate

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has dismantled and arrested key members of a drug trafficking syndicate operating in Delhi and the National Capital Region.



The accused were identified as Himanshu (23) and Subham Jalim (28), both were residents of Mangolpuri, Delhi.

According to the Police, the first operation resulted in the arrest of seven suspects, Laxman Chauhan (28), Tasleema Khatun (41), Ashu Malik (36), Darshan (57), Beauty (55), Vikram alias Bhola (27), and Abdul Rehman (31).

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by ASI Sandeep Kumar and supervised by ACP Anil Sharma apprehended Laxman Chauhan and Tasleema Khatun near U-turn Sonia Camp, Gandhi Nagar. The raid yielded 305 grams of heroin, Rs 1,04,000 in cash, and a TSR.

Further investigations on March 30, led to the arrest of Ashu Malik with 8 grams of heroin and the recovery of

Rs 40,000 from his residence.

Subsequent arrests included Darshan with 12 grams of heroin, Beauty, Vikram with 20 grams, and Abdul Rehman with 40 grams. Rehman disclosed that he procured the contraband from Loni, Ghaziabad, UP.

The accused come from diverse backgrounds, often turning to drug trafficking to escape financial difficulties. Laxman, a former taxi driver, was driven to crime after losing his job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tasleema Khatun and Beauty, both long-time residents of Delhi’s poorer neighborhoods, had prior NDPS cases. Abdul Rehman, linked to Beauty through marriage, played a significant role in procuring and distributing heroin.

In the second operation, Himanshu and Shubham Jalim from Mangolpuri were arrested. Acting on a tip from Sub-Inspector Om Prakash, the ANTF team raided near Maharaja Agarsen Park, seizing 270 grams of heroin and a Venue car. Himanshu’s interrogation led to Shubham’s arrest, who identified Budh Vihar as the drug source. Both men come from criminal backgrounds: Himanshu’s family is involved in multiple NDPS cases, while Shubham’s has a history of illegal liquor sales.