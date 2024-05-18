Crime branch busts interstate robbery gang, apprehends three

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has dismantled a gang of interstate armed robbers and arrested three individuals for the daylight robbery in Gazipur.



An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch about the gang members.

The arrested accused were identified as Jitender alias Jai alias Photo (26), a resident of Muzzafar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, Jittu alias Tushar (24), a resident of Bagpat, Uttar Pradesh, and Suraj alias Ankit (28), a resident of Mohan Garden, Delhi.

According to the Police, the operation to apprehend the suspects was led by the team of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch under the supervision of ACP Vivek Tyagi.

Following a tip-off, the team raided a location in Mohan Garden, Delhi, capturing the three accused.

The Crime Branch team arrested these individuals for their involvement in the robbery of money transfer agent Jitender Rathore at Gazipur Mandi.

The case was registered on April 30, involving the daylight heist of Rs. 4.55 lakh at gunpoint.

Recovered items included a Maruti Ertiga car, a fake number plate, a country-made pistol with two live rounds, and Rs. 1.6 lakh of the stolen money. Additionally, three mobile phones belonging to the accused were seized.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Jittu alias Tushar, who worked as an agent at Gazipur Mandi, had prior involvement in a robbery case from 2020.

He and Jitender hatched the plan for the recent robbery while in court for their previous case.

The accused Suraj was recruited for the heist. Jittu identified the target, Rathore, and provided logistical support, including the motorcycle used in the crime.

On the day of the robbery, Jitender and Suraj intercepted Rathore near the Toll Plaza on NH-9, robbing him at gunpoint.

They then abandoned the motorcycle in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and escaped to the Ertiga.