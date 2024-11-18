Crime Branch arrests two pivotal members of Prince Tewatia gang

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two active members of the infamous Prince Tewatia gang.

The accused has been identified as Aman alias Yogi (28) resident of Madangiri, Ambedkar Nagar, Delhi, and Sourabh alias Ishu (26) resident of Sangam Vihar, Delhi.

According to the police, the arrests, part of a focused operation to dismantle the gang’s activities, come as a major step in curbing violent crimes, including armed robberies, extortion, and carjackings.

While Prince Tewatia, the gang’s leader, is deceased, his associates remain involved in various criminal activities.

A dedicated team, led by Inspector Vijay Pal Dahiya and supervised by ACP Naresh Solanki, spearheaded the operation. The team, including ASI Vijumon, HC Sonveer, and HC Arvind, employed advanced surveillance techniques and human intelligence to locate the suspects.

The accused Sourabh alias Ishu was wanted in connection with a high-profile carjacking case and a non-bailable warrant issued under an FIR, related to a carjacking in Delhi Cantt.

Acting on a tip-off, Head Constable Sonveer and the team apprehended him from his hideout in Sangam Vihar, Delhi. Legal proceedings under Section 35 BNSS have been initiated against him.

Similarly, the accused Aman alias Yogi, implicated in five criminal cases and wanted under an FIR for violations of the BNS Act, was tracked down in Madangiri, Ambedkar Nagar. Head Constable Arvind led the operation

to arrest him.