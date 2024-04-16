Crime Branch arrests two gang sharpshooters

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested two sharpshooters of Naresh alias Sethi and Ajay Jaildar gang after a brief exchange of gunfire near Ghumanheda Village on Sunday. The police was informed about the sharpshooters through an anonymous source at the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.



The arrested accused were identified as Gaurav (28), a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, and Lakshay (21), a resident of Pataudi.

According to the Police, the accused were involved in a sensational attack on Pawan Properties’ office in Jafarpur Kalan. The attackers, arriving on a motorcycle, fired shots and left a slip demanding Rs 1 crore, purportedly from gang leader Naresh Sethi.

The police swiftly acted on intelligence inputs, setting a trap that led to their capture after a brief exchange of fire. During the confrontation, the accused attempted to escape, firing at the police officers, who returned fire in self-defense, managing to subdue the suspects without any casualties.

This arrest is part of the ongoing efforts by the Crime Branch to curb the activities of criminal gangs operating within Delhi and its surrounding regions. Upon interrogation, Gaurav and Lakshay confessed to their roles in the attack, which was intended to extort money and instill fear within the local business community.

Gaurav revealed his association with the Sethi-Jaildar gang initiated during his previous incarceration under the Excise Act. He was recruited by Ajay Jaildar via social media and subsequently orchestrated the recent attack with Lakshay, whom he had contacted just a week before the incident.