Crime Branch arrests Tillu gang member with illegal weapons

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch apprehends Rohit alias Paji (30), a member of the Tillu gang, for illegal arms possession. Acting on a tip-off, officers, led by Inspector Sandeep Swami and supervised by ACP Narender Singh, swiftly arrest Rohit in Sector 17, Rohini, seizing a semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges.



Rohit, a resident of Begumpur, Delhi, has a criminal history, including three prior cases and jail time in Tihar. Born in Moga, Punjab, he moved to Delhi in 2013, initially working as an electrician. His criminal activities escalated post-incarceration, including involvement in a 2019 robbery of

Rs 18 lakh. Rohit’s connections with Tillu Gang members in jail led to his deeper involvement in criminal operations.