Crime Branch arrests notorious criminal with long violent record

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has apprehended a notorious criminal, wanted in a murder and a robbery involving firearms. Acting on an anonymous tip-off, the accused was identified as Deepak Kumar alias Sanjay (36), resident of Village Soop, PS Ramala, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

A team led by Inspector Satendra Khari of the Inter-State Cell tracked Deepak following intelligence received by Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar on September 30 regarding his movement near Anand Vihar Bus Terminal. Declared a Proclaimed Offender by multiple Delhi courts, Deepak was placed under surveillance and intercepted. Police recovered a .32 bore sophisticated pistol and six live cartridges from his possession, prompting a case under the Arms Act.

Subsequent raids in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh led to the recovery of a country-made pistol, a desi katta, and eight live cartridges. Deepak has a long criminal history with nine cases registered across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, including four murders, two robberies, two Arms Act violations, and one theft.

His first murder occurred in 2008 in Rohtak, for which he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. After absconding during parole, he committed multiple murders in 2015 and was linked to a vehicle theft in Nihal Vihar.

Police described the arrest as a major success in curbing organised violent crime, highlighting the effectiveness of precise intelligence and inter-state coordination in tracking hardened criminals. Further investigations are underway to trace the source of the seized weapons and any associates involved in Deepak’s criminal network.