Crime Branch arrests armed robbery suspect

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an individual for the sensational armed robbery incident with a money exchanger.



An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The arrested accused was identified as Sanjay alias Sanju (40), a resident of Raghubir Nagar, Delhi.

According to the Police, the accused was wanted in connection with a robbery on March 3, where he and his accomplices allegedly robbed a money exchanger at gunpoint in Keshopur Village, making off with Rs 70,000 and two mobile phones.

The case was filed under various sections including armed robbery and conspiracy at Vikaspuri Police Station, marking a significant breakthrough in curbing local crime waves. One of his accomplices had been previously apprehended, while Sanjay continued to evade capture by frequently changing locations.

The operation was part of a broader initiative by the Election Commission of India to clamp down on fugitives and parole violators involved in severe crimes.

Sanjay’s criminal record includes multiple offenses spanning snatching and violations under the Arms Act.