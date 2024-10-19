Crime Branch arrests accused in Rs 54 lakh daylight robbery

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an individual for a broad daylight robbery of Rs 54,00,00 and recovered Rs 45,00,000 from the accused.

The accused has been identified as Abhinav alias Abhimanyu (24), a resident of Mandgir, New Delhi.

According to the police, the robbery, which took place on October 15, involved two men who snatched bags containing cash from a jeweler’s car after tricking him into stopping by claiming an oil leak.

The arrested suspect is a known criminal involved in over 15 cases of theft and robbery. He is also listed as a “bad character” by the Ambedkar Nagar Police Station. Abhinav was apprehended by the Crime Branch team in Pushp Vihar, Delhi, following a tip-off.

The robbery occurred around 3:00 pm when jeweler Sanjay Kaushik, traveling from Meerut to Chandni Chowk, was stopped near Yamuna Bridge. Two men on a bike informed him of an oil leak in his car, leading Kaushik to pull over and check his engine. While his attention was diverted, the robbers snatched two bags containing Rs 54,00,000 from the car’s rear seat and fled.

The case was registered under an FIR at Sunlight Colony Police Station, drew significant media attention due to the large sum involved and the boldness of the robbery.

The Crime Branch immediately formed a dedicated team, led by Inspector Amit Prakash and ACP Sushil Kumar, to investigate. Technical surveillance and informants were used to track down the culprits.

On October 16, the team received crucial information from ASI Sunil, leading to the arrest of Abhinav in Saket.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and disclosed that he and his associates were part of the infamous “Thak-Thak” gang.