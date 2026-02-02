Crime Branch arrests absconding accused in 2018 Seema Puri robbery-cum-murder case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a robber accused of strangling a man to death during a burglary in northeast Delhi in 2018, officials said.



The accused, who had been absconding since the crime, was apprehended from Faridabad in Haryana following a tip-off and sustained technical surveillance by the Crime Branch. He was wanted in connection with an FIR registered at Seema Puri police station under Sections 302 (murder), 460 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night causing death), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the case dates back to the intervening night of October 30 and 31, 2018, when a burglary was reported from New Seema Puri. The accused, along with his associates, allegedly broke into a house with the intention of committing theft. During the burglary, the occupant woke up and confronted the intruders, following which he was strangled to death.

While the co-accused were arrested during the course of the investigation, the main accused managed to flee and remained underground for several years, police said.

On January 31, head constable Pardeep Dabas received specific information about the possible whereabouts of the absconding accused. Acting on the input, a team comprising sub-inspectors Pardeep Dahiya, Balraj Thakran and Pritam Thakur, assistant sub-inspector Devender Kaushik and head constable Dabas was formed under the leadership of Inspector Neeraj Sharma and the supervision of ACP Girish Kaushik.

The information was further developed using technical inputs, after which the accused was tracked and arrested from Faridabad.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to his involvement in the murder. He told investigators that he belonged to a poor family and had been living in Jahangir Puri, where he fell into bad company at a young age and gradually became involved in criminal activities.

He also admitted to committing several robberies in 2017, including a robbery-cum-murder in the Samaypur Badli area. Following the 2018 Seema Puri murder, he deliberately went underground and frequently changed locations to evade arrest, police said.

According to police records, the accused has previously been involved in multiple serious criminal cases, including robbery, armed robbery and murder, registered at various police stations across Delhi. Further investigation is underway.