Crime Branch arrests 30-yr-old for murder, robbery of auto driver

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 30-year-old man, the son of a kite maker, for the brutal murder and robbery of an auto driver at Dwarka Puri stand.

The accused was identified as Lalit Saini (30), son of Kailash Chand, a resident of Bajhilpur village in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. He had been absconding for years and was declared a proclaimed offender by the trial court after failing to appear in proceedings related to the case.

Saini, along with associates Vishal alias Kaua and Sajan, had allegedly stabbed auto driver Hazari Lal and fled with his belongings. The victim later died, and an FIR was registered under sections 302, 394 and 397 of the IPC.

Acting on intelligence received by Head Constable Mayank, a team led by Inspector Akshay and supervised by ACP Raj Pal Dabas, under the guidance of DCP (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora, laid a trap near Dwarka court complex and apprehended Saini.

Police said Saini, a Class 8 school dropout, took to alcohol and smoking in his teens and turned to theft and robbery to sustain his habits.

He admitted to several crimes, including the 2015 murder for which he was earlier arrested but later absconded while on bail. His arrest, police said, is a major breakthrough against absconding criminals involved in

heinous offences.