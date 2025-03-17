Crime Branch apprehends two wanted criminals

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two notorious criminals wanted in multiple robberies and arms-related cases in the Capital.

The accused were identified as Vijay Bansal (24) and Tony Bansal (23), both residents of Chandni Chowk, Delhi.

According to the police, A team led by Inspector Gaurav Chaudhary, under the supervision of ACP Pankaj Arora, tracked down the accused.

Vijay Bansal was wanted in a robbery case registered at Kotwali Police Station and an Arms Act case at Darya Ganj Police Station.

Tony Bansal was wanted in a robbery case at Kotwali Police Station. They had evaded court hearings, leading to legal proceedings under Section 82 Cr.P.C.

Acting on intelligence, a police team analyzed call records and CCTV footage to pinpoint their whereabouts.

On March 13, investigators received a tip-off that both suspects would visit Sis Ganj Sahib Gurdwara in Chandni Chowk.

The police set up a trap, confirmed their location via technical surveillance, and arrested them at around 11:30 am.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in multiple crimes. Vijay Bansal, a school dropout, had been working as a laborer before joining a gang targeting tourists near Red Fort.

He had additional past involvements, including an Arms Act case in New Usmanpur. Tony Bansal, also a laborer with limited education, had similarly turned to crime.

The concerned police stations have been notified of their arrest. Further investigation is underway.