MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > Crime Branch apprehends two wanted criminals
Delhi

Crime Branch apprehends two wanted criminals

BY Prajyot Deoghare17 March 2025 12:26 AM IST

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two notorious criminals wanted in multiple robberies and arms-related cases in the Capital.

The accused were identified as Vijay Bansal (24) and Tony Bansal (23), both residents of Chandni Chowk, Delhi.

According to the police, A team led by Inspector Gaurav Chaudhary, under the supervision of ACP Pankaj Arora, tracked down the accused.

Vijay Bansal was wanted in a robbery case registered at Kotwali Police Station and an Arms Act case at Darya Ganj Police Station.

Tony Bansal was wanted in a robbery case at Kotwali Police Station. They had evaded court hearings, leading to legal proceedings under Section 82 Cr.P.C.

Acting on intelligence, a police team analyzed call records and CCTV footage to pinpoint their whereabouts.

On March 13, investigators received a tip-off that both suspects would visit Sis Ganj Sahib Gurdwara in Chandni Chowk.

The police set up a trap, confirmed their location via technical surveillance, and arrested them at around 11:30 am.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in multiple crimes. Vijay Bansal, a school dropout, had been working as a laborer before joining a gang targeting tourists near Red Fort.

He had additional past involvements, including an Arms Act case in New Usmanpur. Tony Bansal, also a laborer with limited education, had similarly turned to crime.

The concerned police stations have been notified of their arrest. Further investigation is underway.

Prajyot Deoghare

Prajyot Deoghare


Next Story
Share it
X