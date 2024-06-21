Crime Branch apprehends 2 for murder over Tihar Jail enmity

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an individual and apprehended a juvenile for their involvement in a murder case registered at the Jahangir Puri Police Station. An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch about the criminals.



The accused was identified as Jitender alias Theater alias Gogi (26), a resident of Jahangir Puri, Delhi. According to the Police, the case, reported on June 6, detailed how Moidul was stabbed to death in broad daylight.The primary suspect, Jitender, known as Gogi, along with his associate Rohit and a juvenile, executed the murder over an enmity with the victim.

The rivalry stemmed from an incident where Moidul had attacked Jitender in Tihar Jail. Following their release, Jitender, a history-sheeter with over 25 previous criminal cases, orchestrated the attack on Moidul.

Upon receiving the murder report, multiple Crime Branch teams were mobilized. Initial information identified three assailants, two of whom were known criminals in the Jahangir Puri area. Secret intelligence gathered by Head Constable Nitin Kumar and Naval Singh of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch led to the identification of the juvenile involved.

A team led by Inspector Satish Malik and supervised by ACP Vivek Tyagi conducted a raid based on this intelligence, apprehending the juvenile, who revealed a blood-stained T-shirt used during the murder.

The subsequent focus shifted to locating the mastermind, Jitender. Utilising local informants and surveillance on his close contacts, the team pinpointed Jitender’s location in Mangol Puri.

Another raid was conducted on the night of June 8, resulting in Jitender’s arrest.

The accused Jitender alias Gogi alias Theater dropped out of school after the 10th grade and embarked on a life of crime. His criminal record includes over 25 cases ranging from the Arms Act to attempted murder and robbery. His vendetta against Moidul led to the fatal attack in Jahangir Puri. Juvenile Accused was a 15-year-old from Jahangir Puri, the juvenile studied up to the 7th grade before falling in with Jitender and Rohit.

Aspiring to become a gangster, he participated in the attack on Moidul.