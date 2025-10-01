‘Crime against women highest in Capital; 13,366 cases in 2023’

New Delhi: Crime against women was highest in Delhi with over 13,000 cases registered in 2023 alone, as the national capital recorded the most number of dowry death and rape cases among 19 metropolitan cities, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. While Delhi’s crime rate per lakh population stood at 14.4 per cent, lower than that of Indore and Jaipur, the city lodged 1,088 cases of rape. Jaipur registered 573 rape cases and Mumbai 196.

Overall, crimes against women in Delhi registered a 5.59 per cent decline in 2023 compared to 2022, when 14,158 cases were reported. In 2021, the figure stood at 13,982.

Kidnapping and abduction of women remained a major concern, with 3,952 cases reported in 2023. The rate of 52.2 per cent placed Delhi second only to Patna with 71.3 per cent. The capital also saw the highest cases of acid attack with six such incidents recorded that year, the reports stated.

Delhi reported the highest number of dowry deaths among other metro cities with 114 cases, though the rate (1.5 per cent) was lower than in six cities, including Jaipur, Kanpur and Ghaziabad.

Cases of cruelty by husband were also the highest in Delhi at 4,219, as were cases of assault with intent to outrage modesty, which stood at 1,791.

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), Delhi again reported the highest number of girl child rape cases at 1,048, the reports stated.

In contrast, cybercrimes against women were relatively lower in Delhi, with 36 cases registered in 2023. Bengaluru (127), Hyderabad (53) and Lucknow (41) reported higher figures. These included offences such as publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material, blackmail, defamation, morphing and creation of fake profiles. Police officials attributed Delhi’s high figures to a ‘zero-tolerance policy’ towards crimes against women, citing prompt and fair registration of FIRs as a factor.

Personal disputes, petty quarrels behind most murders

The national Capital recorded 503 murder cases in 2023, the highest among all metropolitan cities, with most killings linked to personal disputes and petty quarrels, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

According to the data, the number of murder cases in the national capital has shown a rising trend in the last three years -- from 454 in 2021 to 502 in 2022 and 503 in 2023.

Personal disputes accounted for the largest share of the killings. Of the 503 murders reported in 2023, 242 were due to disputes, 115 due to petty quarrels and 59 because of family conflicts. Enmity or personal vendetta led to 89 murders, while property and money-related issues caused 46 killings.

It said murders over illicit relationships (28 cases) and love affairs (21 cases) were also reported, while 43 killings took place during robberies or dacoities. Seven murders were committed for gain, 18 over land disputes and one dowry-related case was recorded. Eight cases remained “blind murders”, while 64 were listed under other causes.

In terms of the victims, the NCRB said 38 children were killed in Delhi till 2023, including four aged below six years and 10 between six and 12 years. The data showed that 15 boys and three girls were killed in the 16-18 age group.

Among adults, the highest number of victims was in the 18 to 30 years category, with 192 men, 28 women and one transgender person. This was followed by 159 men, 36 women and one transgender person in the 30-45 age group. In the 45-60 age group, 29 men, nine women and two transgender persons were killed, while seven men and 19 women aged above 60 years lost their lives.

In 2023, Delhi recorded 387 adult male, 92 female and four transgender victims. NCRB noted a 96.3 per cent chargesheeting rate in murder cases, reflecting strong prosecution progress. Delhi recorded 2,278 crimes by juveniles in 2023, the highest among metros, though slightly down from 2,336 in 2022. Chennai was second with 523 cases.

In Delhi, 3,098 juveniles were apprehended, including 381 illiterate and 995 with only primary education; 2,640 lived with parents. Cases included 102 murders, 147 attempts to murder, 50 rapes, 903 thefts and 210 robberies. At the start of 2023, 1,698 juvenile cases were pending in Delhi courts. Nationally, 31,365 such cases were registered, up 2.7 per cent from 2022, with the juvenile crime rate rising from 6.9 to 7.1 per one-lakh children.