Credit card fraud: Five cyber criminals held for using PAN details of celebrities, say cops

New Delhi: Delhi Police busted a group of cyber fraudsters who allegedly procured PAN details of various celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Himesh Reshamiya and Alia Bhatt from their GSTIN and issued credit cards in their names, the cops informed on Friday.



The accused persons Sunil Kumar (42), Puneet (25), and Mohd Asif (32) are residents of Delhi's Shahdara, while Vishwa Bhaskar Sharma (42) and Pankaj Mishra (37) are natives of Rajasthan's Jaipur. Investigators have recovered 10 mobile phones, a laptop, 3 CPUs, 34 forged pan cards, 25 forged aadhar cards, 40 debit and credit cards, 42 sim cards, 5 forged voter ids, 1 e-ashram card and chequebooks from different banks which were used during the commission of the crime. According to the Joint Commissioner of Police Eastern range Chhaya Sharma, they received a complaint from a Pune-based company having a One Card project wherein contactless metal credit cards and virtual cards were provided by the company to the alleged persons.

Later, the cops registered a case under sections 419/420/467/468/471/120B/34 of the IPC wherein it was alleged that several accused persons have cheated their company to the tune of Rs 21.32 lakh by creating fake Pan card and Aadhaar card of 95 celebrities. During the investigation, the officials constituted a special team to nab the culprits. Meanwhile, the team collected the alleged IP addresses from One Card Credit Card Company, the device id of the accused persons, IPDR of alleged 95 mail ids, CDR of alleged mobile numbers, details of alleged bank accounts that were involved in settling the cheating amount and detailed analysis was conducted during which it was revealed that the fraud was conducted by a Delhi and Jaipur based gang, DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena mentioned.

Meena said, after the technical surveillance, the first arrest was made from Shahdara's Chhajjupur area where Sunil Kumar was nabbed. During the interrogation, it was revealed that he got an edited Aadhaar card and PAN card from a shop named Indian Online Services which was jointly run by accused Puneet in the Babarpur area of Shahdara.

It was also revealed that he learnt all the techniques of this fraud from Vishwa Bhaskar Sharma whom he met through Telegram. However, he met with another co-accused Pankaj Mishra through Vishwa Bhaskar Sharma who impersonated Abhishek Bachchan and disclosed that they divided all the cheated amount. Subsequently a raid was conducted, and Puneet and Md. Asif were nabbed, Meena confirmed. Another raid was conducted at Jaipur, Rajasthan and the remaining two co-accused Vishwa Bhaskar Sharma and Pankaj Mishra were arrested from whom various mobile phones, laptops, forged PAN and Aadhaar cards, and SIM were recovered, Meena confirmed.

It was also revealed that to date accused person have together cheated multiple Chinese loan apps, multiple banks like Axis bank and multiple credit card companies like One Card etc by Rs 1 crore and spoiled the CIBIL score of various celebrities. They used all loops in the banking system of verifications and ensured quick siphoning of money, they said.