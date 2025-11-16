‘Creativity a key pillar of India’s development’

New Delhi: The Urban Development and Education Minister Ashish Sood attended the convocation ceremony of College of Arts on Saturday as the chief guest, where he underlined the “artists, designers, sculptors, photographers, illustrators role as tomorrow’s creative leaders are the most important drivers of this Orange Economy”.

Addressing the graduating students, Sood said that today is not merely a convocation ceremony but a celebration of your hard work, your imagination, and your indomitable creativity. “You have proved that perseverance and dedication always lead to success,” he said.

He emphasised that creativity is the oxygen of civilization. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi often reiterates that nations where creativity thrives ultimately rise as Vishwaguru. The Prime Minister has identified content, creativity, and culture as the three crucial pillars of India’s development, collectively referred to as the Orange Economy. “He said that today’s artists, designers, sculptors, photographers, illustrators, and tomorrow’s creative leaders are the most important drivers of this Orange Economy,” Sood said.

Sood noted that the foundation of crafts rests on five elements material, process, function, aesthetic, and concept. “These guide your creative practice,” he said. mpost