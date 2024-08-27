Creative solutions: Govt unveils School Innovation Marathon

New Delhi: In a bid to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Delhi government has unveiled a School Innovation Marathon, encouraging students to



develop creative solutions for community issues. This initiative is part of a larger effort to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among school students across the city.

The Ministry of Education issued a directive to all school heads on August 23, 2024, urging them to involve students in this innovation-driven competition. The circular explains that the marathon, which began on July 29, 2024, invites students from schools under the Directorate of Education, Delhi government, to identify community problems and create innovative solutions in the form of working prototypes.

“In this school innovation marathon, students from all the schools of the Directorate of Education, Delhi government can participate by identifying community problems of their choice and developing innovative solutions in the form of working prototypes,” states the circular. The marathon aims to stimulate creativity and problem-solving skills among students, aligning with NEP’s vision of integrating practical skills into education. The initiative not only seeks to address real-world problems but also provides students with exposure to professional environments through internships and incubation opportunities.

The circular highlights that top teams will be rewarded with funding support from the Union Ministry of Education, as well as internships through the Student Innovator Programme with leading corporates and incubation centers. “The top teams of School Innovation Marathon will get funding support from the Ministry of Education, internship opportunities through the Student Innovator Program with leading corporates and incubation centres, and other recognitions,” the document notes.

Students are required to submit their projects by November 10, 2024. The final list of top ten teams will be announced by January 25, 2025. This year’s theme, “Viksit Bharat 2047,” encourages students to propose solutions that contribute to transforming India into a developed nation by the year 2047. The School Innovation Marathon is set to be one of India’s largest school innovation challenges, organized jointly by the Ministry of Education, Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Aayog, and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell. The initiative will culminate in a grand showcase where the top-performing student teams will present their projects and pitch their ideas to a distinguished jury.