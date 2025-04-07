Crackdown on fee hikes: Govt targets private schools over arbitrary charges

New Delhi: The Delhi government has launched a major crackdown on private unaided schools following a surge in complaints from parents regarding steep and unjustified fee hikes. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has described the issue as a “chronic concern” that has disproportionately impacted families from middle and lower-income backgrounds.

The situation worsened after the COVID-19 pandemic, with some schools reportedly increasing their annual fees by as much as 25 to 30 per cent. In several cases, parents alleged being pressured to pay unauthorised fees under threat of their children being denied admit cards for board exams or having their names struck off school rolls.

Reacting to the gravity of these allegations, the DoE has stepped up its vigilance. A coordinated operation is now underway to scrutinise private schools suspected of violating fee norms. Senior officials, including district magistrates, are leading inspection teams in response to complaints.

“In one of the recent inspections, a school was investigated following repeated grievances by parents,” the department said in an official communication. These checks are aimed at identifying schools that are flouting provisions

of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973.

The DoE has warned that institutions found guilty of breaching these rules may face stringent action, ranging

from suspension and de-recognition to even a government takeover of management in extreme cases.

To ensure accountability, the education department has also initiated a financial audit of non-compliant schools. Senior accounting officers have been tasked with examining the financial records of these institutions to determine irregularities.

Further, a dedicated nodal officer has been appointed to handle grievances from parents belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups. This officer will specifically look into issues like denial of books, uniforms, or discriminatory practices in school admissions.

The DoE has also instructed all private schools to refrain from forcing parents to buy uniforms or books from specific vendors. Additionally, any changes to school uniforms must not occur more than once every three years.

In a significant move, the government has allocated nearly Rs 2,000 crore in the 2025–26 budget to strengthen public education and ensure equitable access.

“The department remains fully committed to upholding students’ rights. Schools engaging in arbitrary practices

will not be spared,” a senior official said.