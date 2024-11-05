Crackdown on criminals in W Delhi, 253 arrested in Oct

NEW DELHI: In a special drive during the festival season, police arrested 253 criminals, including 33 robbers and 34 snatchers, wanted for alleged involvement in street crimes this October in west Delhi.

According to the police, there was 39 per cent reduction in snatching-related PCR calls and 24 per cent robbery calls till October this year as compared to the same corresponding period in last year.

“The West District police launched a crackdown on street criminals and nuisance mongers during the festive season in October 2024,” an official said.

With the arrest of 33 robbers, 21 cases were solved along with the recovery of one mobile phone, three gold chains and other gold items, three knives and cash.

Police arrested 34 snatchers solving 30 cases, besides recovering four mobile phones, one gold chain, two two-wheelers and cash, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

Similarly, 12 burglars were arrested and seven cases of burglary were solved along with the recovery of mobile phones, two-wheelers and other items. Police also nabbed 174 thieves and solved 209 cases of theft. A total of 44 mobile phones, 56 two-wheelers, six cars, one e-rickshaw cash etc. were recovered, the DCP said.

It was a comprehensive and unwavering campaign across all fronts to curb crime, the official said.

Police reported a significant decline in crime rates, with 1,442 PCR calls for snatching in October 2023 dropping to 875 this year, a reduction of over 39 per cent. Similarly, robbery calls fell from 785 to 592, a decrease of over 24 per cent. Additionally, there was an overall drop of over 12 per cent in motor vehicle thefts. During October’s festive season, extensive checks were conducted, resulting in numerous arrests and recoveries related to various offences.