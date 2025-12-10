Crackdown: Dwarka Police sweep out 130 illegal foreigners

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Dwarka team has apprehended and deported 130 illegally staying foreign nationals in the month of November.

According to the police, the action was carried out under “Operation Clean Sweep,” a district-wide drive aimed at flushing out overstaying foreign nationals and dismantling drug networks operating in the area.

The deported individuals included 87 from Nigeria, 11 from Ivory Coast, 10 each from Cameroon and Ghana, four from Senegal, three from Liberia, two each from Sierra Leone and Uganda, and one from Guinea.

26 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 14 cases under the Foreigners Act were registered during the operation. More than 25 house owners were also identified for illegally renting out their premises to foreign nationals without mandatory police verification, and cases were registered against them under appropriate legal provisions.

The highest number of apprehensions was made by the Dabri Police Station, which accounted for 64 arrests, followed by the Anti-Narcotics Unit with 34.

Bindapur Police Station apprehended 18 foreign nationals, Uttam Nagar eight, while Dwarka Sector-23 and Mohan Garden police stations arrested three each. After verification, all 130 were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which ordered their deportation. They were subsequently shifted to detention centres ahead of removal from the country.

Police officials said the operation was conducted beat-wise across all police station areas of the Dwarka district. Additional force from district reserves was deployed, and vulnerable localities were first mapped based on intelligence inputs and public complaints.

A simultaneous verification drive was launched, focusing on areas where multiple complaints had been received about unauthorized foreign residents and landlords violating tenant verification norms.

The operation was supervised by DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh, IPS, who directed dedicated teams to take stringent action against both illegal migrants and those involved in the drug trade.

During the drive, several foreign nationals, both men and women, were also found in possession of narcotics and were booked accordingly.

Police officials said the district units continue to develop intelligence on illegally residing foreign nationals and drug traffickers.

The drive, they added, is part of a sustained effort to curb illegal immigration, disrupt drug supply chains, and ensure stricter compliance by property owners renting

out accommodation in the Dwarka district.