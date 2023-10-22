CR Park witnesses a turnout of over 100,000 devotees during Durga Puja celebrations

New Delhi: Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) was a vibrant spectacle as it saw an overwhelming turnout of over 1,00,000 people who thronged the Durga Puja pandals to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Among the most popular restaurants was the ‘Mr. Momo’ and ‘Maa Tara’, drawing massive crowds.



The festivities were further enriched with local delicacies and colorful stalls, featuring businesses like ‘Dadu Cutlet Shop’ and ‘Annapurna Sweet Shop.’

The streets of CR Park were bustling with energy as local businesses thrived and visitors reveled in the festive spirit.

Notably, jhumka sellers, a familiar sight around Sarojini Nagar market, extended their presence outside the pandals, offering a

wide variety of traditional jewelry.

Savita, one of the jhumka sellers, sharing her enthusiasm, told the Millennium Post, ‘Even though we weren’t allowed inside the pandals and lacked the resources to set up stalls, we loved sharing our jewellery with the people. Durga Pujo is always so special.’

‘Annapurna Sweet Shop’ emerged as a hub of delight, where locals and visitors gathered to savor a delectable array of sweets and savories. The Bengali cuisine, in particular, left a lasting impression on many, including a significant number of fascinated foreigners who marveled at the rich culture and flavors of CR Park.

The remarkable turnout at CR Park’s Durga Puja celebrations this year showcased the community’s unwavering spirit and its ability to bring diverse cultures together. It was an event that not only marked the triumph of good over evil but also celebrated the unity and diversity of the capital city.

‘In the heart of the festivities at the pandal, our dedicated police force stands as the guardians of safety. With unwavering commitment, we’ve meticulously organised the crowd, ensuring everyone moves in an orderly line. Our mission is to make this celebration secure for all.’ stated a police officer stationed at the entry of the pandal.

Foreigners attending Durga Puja in CR Park were captivated by the vibrant celebrations and the rich Bengali culture.

One visitor from the United States, Sarah Johnson, expressed her delight, saying, ‘This is an unforgettable experience. The colors, the traditions, and the incredible cuisine have left me in awe. I feel truly immersed in the spirit of Durga Puja, and I can’t wait to come back next year.’ Their enthusiastic participation added an international flavor to the festivities, highlighting the universal appeal of this cherished cultural event.

Market 1, 2 and 3 and parks adjacent to them all hosted various pandals, with Goddess Durga deity on display.

As the festivities came to a close, the colorful stalls, the tantalising aroma of street food, and the echo of dhak beats lingered in the air.

The success of this year’s Durga Puja celebrations in CR Park, marked by massive turnout and enthusiastic participation, was a testament to the enduring significance of festival in the hearts of Delhiites and the power of cultural unity.