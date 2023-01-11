CPI(M) slams RSS chief Bhagwat

In wake of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remark that Muslims have nothing to fear in India, but they must abandon their “boisterous rhetoric of supremacy”, the Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has issued a statement.

The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s atrocious comments in an interview to RSS weeklies, constitutes an open and blatant challenge to the Constitution of India, to equal rights of all citizens and to the rule of Law. He has threatened the Muslim minority community that they will have to give up ideas of “supremacy” to remain safe. He justifies the aggression of “Hindu society” in the name of perceived historical wrongs, stating that Hindus are “at war.” He has virtually given a call for violence against a section of Indian citizens on basis of religious affiliation, CPI(M) said.

In an interview to Organiser and Panchjanya, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said India has been undivided (akhand) from the earliest times of recorded history, but was divided whenever the core Hindu sense was forgotten.

“The simple truth is this Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to the Muslims living today in Bharat Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy. We are of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different, therefore we will continue to be so; we cannot live together they (Muslims) must abandon this narrative. In fact, all those who live here whether a Hindu or a communist must give up this logic,” the RSS chief had said.

The CPI(M) in its statement added, “In fact it is not Hindu ociety but Hindutva brigades inspired by the RSS ideology and backed by leaders like Bhagwat who have created a sense of siege in the minority community by their constant assaults on the constitutional and legal rights of minority communities at different levels. Bhagwat’s statements are an update of the hate filled communal writings of RSS icons like Hegdewar and Golwalkar that Muslims can live in India only if they accept a subordinate position.”

The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) calls upon patriotic minded citizens and forces to unitedly raise their voice against this assault on basic constitutional values of secularism and democracy, the statement read.