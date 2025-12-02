CPCB categorises Delhi air AQI as 'very poor'; most areas with AQI 383

New Delhi: As the Winter Session entered its second sitting, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh moved a Rule 267 motion seeking suspension of business to debate the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging arbitrary deletions from voter rolls, Booth Level Officer (BLO) deaths and widespread disenfranchisement impacting Articles 14, 21 and 326. "Moves a motion under Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Council of States (Rajya Sabha), for the discussion on ECI's SIR: Arbitrary Deletions, BLO Deaths, Disenfranchisement Threatening Articles 14, 21, 326," Sanjay Singh wrote. On Monday, ahead of the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, Singh submitted a Suspension of Business notice in the House, demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in 12 States and Union Territories. Along with the SIR exercise, he requested a discussion on related matters, including the alleged arbitrary deletion of names from voter lists and the demise of several Booth Level Officers in the States, in the context of the ongoing SIR exercise.

In his notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General, Sanjay Singh alleged that the SIR exercise has "triggered a nationwide crisis of electoral integrity... and has instead resulted in mass arbitrary deletions, severe procedural violations, and widespread human distress, posing a serious threat to free and fair elections." "SIR has caused unprecedented and unjustified removal of voter names, most notably in Bihar, where 65 lakh voters were deleted without proper verification. In many assembly constituencies, the number of deletions exceeded previous victory margins, raising concerns about targeted disenfranchisement of migrants, women, minorities, and vulnerable groups. The absence of meaningful appeal mechanisms and the opaque deletion process indicate a complete breakdown of due process and transparency," he added. Sanjay Singh further alleged that BLOs are facing a "humanitarian crisis" due to pressure linked to the revision exercise. "At the same time, the SIR has created unbearable pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), leading to a humanitarian crisis. Within just 19 days (till late November 2025), at least 16 BLOs have died, including suicides, reportedly due to inhuman workloads, mental stress, sleepless nights, unsafe field conditions, and punitive performance rankings. Frequent app failures, unrealistic targets, and threats of suspension have pushed frontline staff into dangerous working environments. The timelines enforced by the Election Commission are arbitrary and unrealistic," he wrote. "This rushed, and uncorrected rollout dramatically increases the danger of large-scale disenfranchisement across the country and threatens the credibility of the electoral process. This pan-India exercise threatens the right to vote under Article 326, equality before law (Article 14), and free/fair elections (Article 21), demanding immediate parliamentary intervention to halt SIR, restore rolls, and hold ECI accountable. Sir, I request that under Rule 267 all business of the House be suspended and this extremely important national issue be discussed immediately," the notice read. The second phase of the SIR covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, following the completion of the first phase in Bihar. The final voter list will be published on February 14, 2026. Meanwhile, the 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19.